Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for CFR FY2026 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.83. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers' current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.29 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $133.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $148.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $209,833,000 after acquiring an additional 236,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,265 shares of the bank's stock worth $155,059,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,722 shares of the bank's stock worth $165,966,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $122,437,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 920,833 shares of the bank's stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 97,955 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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