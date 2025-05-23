Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for BP Q2 Earnings

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for BP's current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP's Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. BP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. BP's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in BP by 400.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 178.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company's stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. BP's dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

