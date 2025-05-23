Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Atlassian Q4 Earnings

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlassian's current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlassian from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.29.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,971,115.08. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,055 shares of company stock valued at $63,723,335. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

