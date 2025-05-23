Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of ALGT Q2 Earnings

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel's current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel's Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $52.99 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $699.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,350,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,998 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,421,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,608 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

