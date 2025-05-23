Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of BHC Q3 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies' current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

