Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of CENT Q3 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet's current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Central Garden & Pet's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 136.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4,556.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,404,433.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.19% of the company's stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

