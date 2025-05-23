Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City's current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CP opened at $80.36 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

