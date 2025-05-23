Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of UDR FY2025 Earnings

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for UDR's current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR's Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.69.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from UDR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. UDR's payout ratio is 491.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in UDR by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc NYSE: UDR, an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

