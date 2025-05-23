Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for IFF FY2026 Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances' current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances' FY2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get IFF alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,869,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 121.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 324,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 228,313 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B's Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B's Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Flavors & Fragrances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Flavors & Fragrances wasn't on the list.

While International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here