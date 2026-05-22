Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels' current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.07.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of H opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.53 and a beta of 1.33. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,413,506. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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