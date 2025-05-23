Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Markel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $94.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $92.48. The consensus estimate for Markel Group's current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group's FY2026 earnings at $107.17 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $31.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,859.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,828.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,799.18. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

