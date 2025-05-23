Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for BXP Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties' current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.67.

NYSE BXP opened at $64.62 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Boston Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -19,600.00%.

In related news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Boston Properties by 124.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

