Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Hologic Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Hologic's current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic's Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Hologic's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. Hologic has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

