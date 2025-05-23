Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Corning Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Corning's current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Corning Trading Up 0.7%

GLW opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. Corning has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,892,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $85,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,042 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,563 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

