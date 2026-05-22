Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for MAR Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Marriott International's current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $370.56 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $346.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.24. The company has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased Marriott’s EPS outlook for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several future quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain solid.

Zacks Research increased Marriott’s EPS outlook for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several future quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced strong momentum for its Series by Marriott expansion in India, with 75 signings and 50 openings in under six months, pointing to continued pipeline growth and owner confidence. Article Title

Marriott announced strong momentum for its Series by Marriott expansion in India, with 75 signings and 50 openings in under six months, pointing to continued pipeline growth and owner confidence. Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, which could deepen customer engagement and help drive additional demand across its portfolio. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, which could deepen customer engagement and help drive additional demand across its portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised dividend and ongoing institutional ownership support sentiment, suggesting management and large investors remain confident in Marriott’s cash generation and long-term outlook.

The company’s raised dividend and ongoing institutional ownership support sentiment, suggesting management and large investors remain confident in Marriott’s cash generation and long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. The sale is small relative to the executive’s remaining holdings, so it is more of a sentiment signal than a fundamental concern. Article Title

An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. The sale is small relative to the executive’s remaining holdings, so it is more of a sentiment signal than a fundamental concern. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate changes were small on some quarters, with a slight trim to near-term EPS in a few periods, but the broader trend remains constructive.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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