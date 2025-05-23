Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PEG Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group's current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $82.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7%

PEG stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $71.89 and a one year high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

