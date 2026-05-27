Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for AGCO Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's FY2027 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

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AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. AGCO has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $143.78.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $78,202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,448,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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