Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for IRWD Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.70 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $663.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner sold 6,730,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $20,528,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,188,635 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,336.75. The trade was a 42.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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