Zacks Research Predicts AptarGroup's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ATR opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,410. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,490,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here