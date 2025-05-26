Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com's current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

