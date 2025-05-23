Zacks Research Predicts Stronger Earnings for Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66's current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66's Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.41 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:PSX opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

