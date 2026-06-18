Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Axis Capital

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axis Capital in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital's current full-year earnings is $13.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXS. Mizuho set a $137.00 price objective on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Axis Capital from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.10.

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Axis Capital Trading Up 0.6%

Axis Capital stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $110.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $762,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,989 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 95,207 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 836,861 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $80,171,000 after purchasing an additional 201,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 280,672 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $250,869.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,985.43. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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