Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein's current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein's FY2027 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $228,543.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 45,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 91.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $14,158,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $15,375,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,334,364 shares of the company's stock worth $88,562,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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