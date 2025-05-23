Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Public Storage's current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage's FY2025 earnings at $16.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $337.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $295.94 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $293.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.00. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Storage wasn't on the list.

While Public Storage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here