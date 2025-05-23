Zacks Research Weighs in on Cimpress FY2025 Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) - Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress' Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,296. The trade was a 32.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

