Zacks Research Weighs in on Entergy's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Entergy in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Entergy's current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. Entergy has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 72.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

