Zacks Research Weighs in on PPL's FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for PPL's current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL's Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get PPL alerts: Sign Up

PPL (NYSE:PPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. PPL's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Stock Down 0.8%

PPL stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. PPL has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 8,350.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL's payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PPL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PPL wasn't on the list.

While PPL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here