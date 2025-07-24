Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 11,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLNDY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

