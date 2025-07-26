Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Strong Buy" by Brokerages

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Strong Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZLDPF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

ZLDPF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.68. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 25.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.61 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 2,127.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

