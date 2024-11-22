ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Down 3.7% - Should You Sell?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 287,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 876,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZK. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.82.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter worth about $446,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

