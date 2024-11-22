Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $20.84. Zeta Global shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 3,556,210 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zeta Global from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Insiders own 25.54% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company's stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company's stock worth $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company's stock worth $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,703,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

