Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Zoom Video Communications from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,687.68. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

