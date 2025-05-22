Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $667.13 million for the quarter.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Zscaler Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $248.72 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $253.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -994.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.53.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here