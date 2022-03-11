S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,259.52
DOW   33,174.07
QQQ   331.27
3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can't Ignore
Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale 
A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell

Friday, March 11, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell

In this episode, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch returns. He and Kate discuss three stocks Chris has been evaluating in light of the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. Chris discusses two stocks to buy, and one to sell. 

Points discussed in this episode: 

-Markets hate uncertainty: This is a time when investors need to be very careful; things can change quickly. Volatility is likely to be around for some time

-You have to invest for how things are; not how you might want them to be. Some sectors will perform well. You owe it to yourself to invest where the growth is

Stocks to Buy:

Energy Sector: Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

  • Stock is up approximately 14% since the invasion (2/24)
  • Record free cash flow in 2021
  • “significant” debt pay down
  • Higher dividends for 34 consecutive years
  • Continued plans for share buybacks 

Cybersecurity Sector: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW)

  • Up approximately 15% since the invasion (2/24)
  • Top cybersecurity pick by Morgan Stanley – believes  PANW stock will outperform sector
  • Beat on top and bottom lines in February 21 – days before the invasion
  • Significant analyst price target increases

Stock to Sell: John Deere (NYSE: DE)

  • Love the long-term story but short-term outlook looks challenging
  • Deere’s presence in Russia spans 130 years
  • In 2018, they announced plans to expand Russian operations 
  • In September 2021, agribusiness was  rated one of the most promising sectors of Ukraine’s economy
  • Both countries are important fertilizer producers

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

 

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon

Should you invest $1,000 in Chevron right now?

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chevron (CVX)2.8$170.82+2.7%3.33%20.99Buy$144.30
Deere & Company (DE)3.0$378.15+2.5%1.11%20.96Buy$433.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.