MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell

In this episode, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch returns. He and Kate discuss three stocks Chris has been evaluating in light of the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. Chris discusses two stocks to buy, and one to sell.

Points discussed in this episode:

-Markets hate uncertainty: This is a time when investors need to be very careful; things can change quickly. Volatility is likely to be around for some time

-You have to invest for how things are; not how you might want them to be. Some sectors will perform well. You owe it to yourself to invest where the growth is

Stocks to Buy:

Energy Sector: Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

Stock is up approximately 14% since the invasion (2/24)

Record free cash flow in 2021

“significant” debt pay down

Higher dividends for 34 consecutive years

Continued plans for share buybacks

Cybersecurity Sector: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW)

Up approximately 15% since the invasion (2/24)

Top cybersecurity pick by Morgan Stanley – believes PANW stock will outperform sector

Beat on top and bottom lines in February 21 – days before the invasion

Significant analyst price target increases

Stock to Sell: John Deere (NYSE: DE)

Love the long-term story but short-term outlook looks challenging

Deere’s presence in Russia spans 130 years

In 2018, they announced plans to expand Russian operations

In September 2021, agribusiness was rated one of the most promising sectors of Ukraine’s economy

Both countries are important fertilizer producers

