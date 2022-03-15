S&P 500   4,173.11
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff

This week, Kate Stalter sits down with Kevin Kelly, CEO and founder of Kelly ETFs, which operates three thematic ETFs. Thematic ETFs are poised to become more important vehicles for accessing subindustries in very targeted ways that are not possible with broad sector funds.

What does the next phase of the “intelligence revolution” mean for investors?

What opportunity does Kevin see in the next generation of health care technology?

What is the potential in CRISPR and gene editing, fixing DNA to cure rare diseases?

Why Kevin has been following this space for more than a decade, and decided to launch a CRISPR gene editing fund, after learning of successful results with this technology.

Why one of Kevin’s portfolio holdings trades idiosyncratic to the market, and why that means it has so much potential.

Why are hotels a great barometer of the economy as Americans are splurging again on travel and experiences after the pandemic?

Why the supply-and-demand equation in the hotel industry leads to a compelling investment thesis.

How is remote work boosting one of the stocks in Kevin’s portfolio?

What factors are driving long-term potential in the residential real estate market?

Stocks and ETFs mentioned in this episode

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Regeneron (REGN)

Marriott International (MAR)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

AirBnb (ABNB)

Invitation Homes (INVH)

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA)

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL)

Learn more about the Kelly ETFs: https://www.kellyetfs.com/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon

 


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


