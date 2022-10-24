MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
S&P 500   3,797.34
DOW   31,499.62
QQQ   278.45
After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Is it a Skyrocket? (Ad)pixel
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
New Name SLB's Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
$5 a Share or Less… (Ad)pixel
Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit? 
3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

Tue., October 25, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • Amyris could double revenue beyond what analysts are expecting.
  • Renalytix offers a fresh approach to treating kidney disease.
  • WANdisco announced the largest contract in the history of the company.

Today, Kate’s guest on The MarketBeat Podcast is Randy Baron, portfolio manager at Pinnacle Associates. The three stocks Randy discusses today have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally. These are companies engaged in businesses likely to grow more important in the not-so-distant future.

Amyris is in the synthetic biology space.

How Amyris is leveraging the consumer business to attract enterprise customers to license the technologies

Its consumer products are based upon a molecule called hemisqualene

Why Randy believes Amyris could double revenue beyond what analysts are expecting and why he sees the stock price rising in the next 18 months to two years

What value Randy sees in a small U.K.-based healthcare stock called Renalytix that addresses the issue of chronic disease

The biggest companies in the dialysis space are DaVita (DVA) and Fresenius (FMS), but Renalytix offers another approach to treating kidney disease before the late stages

Why Randy believes the market is valuing health technologies incorrectly

Why Randy sees potential in another small British company, WANdisco, which is available over the counter to U.S. investors

WANdisco owns the algorithm that allows live data migration to the cloud

This algorithm can be used by big end users globally, including Microsoft, Google or Alibaba.

In May, WANdisco announced the largest contract in the history of the company. The stock began a big move.

Why Randy says consensus estimates for WANdisco revenue is too low

Why Randy believes being listed in the U.K. has impeded WANdisco’s ability to grow

Stocks mentioned in this episode:

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS)

Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX)

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

The video Randy refers to, to learn more about Amyris’ plant in Brazil:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PwR8hxR3QA

How to learn more about Randy and Pinnacle:

https://www.pinnacle-associates.com/media-center

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Should you invest $1,000 in Amyris right now?

Before you consider Amyris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amyris wasn't on the list.

While Amyris currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amyris (AMRS)
1.896 of 5 stars		$2.44-1.6%N/A-1.62Hold$9.50
Renalytix (RNLX)
2.272 of 5 stars		$1.06-5.8%N/A-1.68Buy$8.75
WANdisco (WANSF)
0 of 5 stars		$4.87flatN/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.