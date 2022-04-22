S&P 500   4,393.66
DOW   34,792.76
QQQ   334.15
NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results 
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Stocks fall on Wall Street following Fed chief's comments
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

Friday, April 22, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

This week on The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate welcomes back a repeat guest, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch. Chris tells us about three U.S. stocks that he believes will continue to show strength, regardless of what is going on in the economy.

  • Walmart: Hired the former CFO of PayPal. What does this mean for Walmart’s digital transaction initiatives?
  • Will this mean synergies with PayPal?
  • What is Walmart doing in the area of health care?
  • Nucor: What is going on with a stock with a low P/E ratio that’s also trading at new highs?
  • How will the Russia/Ukraine war affect Nucor’s pricing power and revenue growth?
  • Why investors should wait until after Nucor reports earnings to make any kind of trade
  • Camping World: Is the stock undervalued at the moment?
  • How the stock is performing relative to 2020, when outdoors activities became popular in the early days of the pandemic?
  • How demand for RVs is affecting Camping World
  • How should investors analyze Camping World’s technicals and indicators when considering a buy?

Stocks mentioned in this episode 

Walmart (WMT)

Nucor (NUE)

Camping World (CWH)

Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)
2.8837 of 5 stars		$159.87+0.2%1.40%32.76Buy$167.14
Nucor (NUE)
2.7098 of 5 stars		$175.59+3.7%1.14%7.51Hold$118.10
Camping World (CWH)
3.1593 of 5 stars		$25.99-3.5%9.62%4.34Hold$49.29
