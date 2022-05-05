MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility

In today’s episode, Kate chats withCEO Dick Pfister about. Too often, investors believe just adding some commodities or REITs is the answer to portfolio diversification. However, in this interview, Dick shares ideas for top-down portfolio construction that provides diversification to generate returns despite market volatility.How Dick hopes to demystify alternatives for the individual investorIs active investing dead, as many articles have stated?What are the different alternative strategies? It’s not necessarily the securities you may hear about frequently.Where do gold and precious metals fit as an alternative to long equities?What alternative asset classes are good inflation hedges?How can long-short equity strategies serve to diversify a portfolio?Why Dick operates on a philosophy of: “If you’ve gotten to the end zone, you don’t want to drop back to the 20-yard line.”The four buckets Dick allocates to Long only stocks, long-only fixed income, long-only alternative asset classes, and activealternative strategiesAfter the pullback in tech and rally in value, where does Dick see an opportunity now?Which large, established semiconductor name does Dick have in his portfolio, and he believes is poised for real growth?Which financial stock does Dick believe has potential because of its diverse business?What rather unlikely Fed move may result in a fixed income rally in the near term?Do you need to dump fixed income altogether right now while it’s underperforming?What sector of the fixed income market does Dick see potential now?How can the “illiquidity premium” benefit investors?Stocks mentioned in this episode:

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.