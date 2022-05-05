S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
In today’s episode, Kate chats with AlphaCore Wealth Advisory CEO Dick Pfister about strategies for alternative investing. Too often, investors believe just adding some commodities or REITs is the answer to portfolio diversification. However, in this interview, Dick shares ideas for top-down portfolio construction that provides diversification to generate returns despite market volatility. 

How Dick hopes to demystify alternatives for the individual investor 

Is active investing dead, as many articles have stated?

What are the different alternative strategies? It’s not necessarily the securities you may hear about frequently.

Where do gold and precious metals fit as an alternative to long equities? 

What alternative asset classes are good inflation hedges?

How can long-short equity strategies serve to diversify a portfolio?

Why Dick operates on a philosophy of: “If you’ve gotten to the end zone, you don’t want to drop back to the 20-yard line.”

The four buckets Dick allocates to Long only stocks, long-only fixed income, long-only alternative asset classes, and active
alternative strategies 

After the pullback in tech and rally in value, where does Dick see an opportunity now? 

Which large, established semiconductor name does Dick have in his portfolio, and he believes is poised for real growth?

Which financial stock does Dick believe has potential because of its diverse business? 

What rather unlikely Fed move may result in a fixed income rally in the near term? 

Do you need to dump fixed income altogether right now while it’s underperforming?

What sector of the fixed income market does Dick see potential now? 

How can the “illiquidity premium” benefit investors? 

Stocks mentioned in this episode: 

Qualcomm (QCOM)
Blackstone (BX)
Apollo Global Management (APO)
AlphaCore Wealth Advisory

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

