MarketBeat Podcast - Are We In An Energy Bull Market with Eric Nutall

We’ve all heard one or more variations on the quote, “are you planning to fail or failing to plan?” That’s the case with many investors. They want to diversify; they simply don’t know where to start the planning process.

If that describes you, you’re not alone.

As a professional money manager, Kate Stalter has first-hand knowledge of how even well-meaning, successful investors have what Mark Matson describes as “a collection of stuff.” The common mistake? They fail to have a strategic plan.

Part of that planning means knowing what sectors to invest in. However, it also means understanding why some stocks are set up to succeed more than others and having the conviction to stick with their plan.

A great example of this is playing out in the energy sector. Many investors know they should invest in energy stocks, but which ones?

In this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Stalter talks with energy fund manager Eric Nuttall, who is a partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners.

You’ll get Nuttall’s opinion on the current state of play in the oil-and-gas industry.

Some of the topics the podcast will cover include:

Are we in an energy bull market?

What are the risks to the energy sector right now?

Is growth or return in the energy sector the driver for institutional investors right now?

What factors are behind the financial underpinnings of oil prices?

But you’ll also get something much more valuable. In this podcast, Nuttall shares his process for evaluating energy stocks. He also explains to Stalter why it’s important to have conviction in your investment-analysis thesis, even if others disagree.

This kind of insight can help you become a more successful investor in your own portfolio, even if it doesn’t include energy stocks. And it’s exactly what you can expect from the MarketBeat Podcast.

Our host, Kate Stalter, has 20 years of experience in various areas of financial services. This experience gives Stalter personal experience managing client portfolios and puts her in a position to ask the probing questions that cut to the heart of the matter.

