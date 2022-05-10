S&P 500   3,991.24
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio

In this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate chats with David Wagner, Equity Analyst & Portfolio Manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. Dave discusses his barbell strategy to pair two seemingly disparate sectors for portfolio balance.

In this unprecedented market environment, with macro uncertainties causing intense selling, David is looking at the reasons behind the decline, which include rising concerns about a global recession.

Is a recession inevitable, following the yield curve inversion?

How David uses a barbell strategy, in this case with energy stocks paired with homebuilders.

What big factor do those two disparate sectors have in common

Are energy-industry dividends and share buybacks attractive approaches to draw investors?

Which sub-industry within the energy sector David likes right now, due to a growing need for its products and services

Does the energy-sector weighting within the S&P 500 mean it’s under-owned, relative to past weightings?

How has the ESG movement been bullish for the energy industry?

Why the homebuilder's sector has been a falling knife this year, despite rising demand.

David disagrees with other analysts that 2022 represents peak earnings in that industry, and why he sees potential for further earnings growth.

Are the effects of institutional home buying exaggerated?

How will higher interest rates affect the housing market?

What is the proper way to evaluate homebuilders, which also shows you the proper time to buy?

Is the traditional 60/40 portfolio simply looking through the rearview mirror in this environment?

Stocks Mentioned In This Episode:

Haliburton (HAL)

Baker Hughes (BKR)

Tenaris (TS)

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

KB Home (KBH)

DR Horton (DHI)

How to find David and Aptus

AptusETFs.com

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


