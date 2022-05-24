S&P 500   3,973.75
MarketBeat Podcast: Contrarian View of the Current Stock Market

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
Contrarian View of the Current Stock MarketIn this week's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate sits down with Brad Conger, deputy chief investment officer at asset management firm Hirtle Callaghan. Brad offers a big-picture view of the current broad market conditions, along with some practical tips regarding portfolio allocations and ways to think about various asset classes. 

How should retail investors handle the current uncertainty? 

Why Brad thinks all current events are reflected in the prices of securities, and why that means there’s no need to overreact to market circumstances 

To get the potential return of equities in the long term, investors need to stomach the downturns 

How investors are at risk from remaining in denial long after a rally gets underway

Why the fundamental backdrop is strong right now, despite negative headlines 

Are investors unrealistic about the kind of portfolio returns they should expect, given historical return?

Why it’s important to remind ourselves that the S&P won’t always deliver the kind of returns it did last year

Why changing horses mid-stream and changing your investment plan could derail your retirement nest egg

Despite the different labels on various asset classes, they are all exposed to aspects of the economy. This means a once-defensive asset may be at risk, depending on economic conditions  

Why investors should have as much exposure to growth as they can, depending on their time horizon and risk tolerance 

Why the investment industry doesn’t always make it easy to understand what you own, despite the labels on funds, other products 

How to learn more about Brad and his firm

https://www.hirtlecallaghan.com/

