MarketBeat Podcast: Contrarian View of the Current Stock Market

In this week's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate sits down withdeputy chief investment officer at asset management firm. Brad offers a big-picture view of the current broad market conditions, along with some practical tips regarding portfolio allocations and ways to think about various asset classes.How should retail investors handle the current uncertainty?Why Brad thinks all current events are reflected in the prices of securities, and why that means there’s no need to overreact to market circumstancesTo get the potential return of equities in the long term, investors need to stomach the downturnsHow investors are at risk from remaining in denial long after a rally gets underwayWhy the fundamental backdrop is strong right now, despite negative headlinesAre investors unrealistic about the kind of portfolio returns they should expect, given historical return?Why it’s important to remind ourselves that the S&P won’t always deliver the kind of returns it did last yearWhy changing horses mid-stream and changing your investment plan could derail your retirement nest eggDespite the different labels on various asset classes, they are all exposed to aspects of the economy. This means a once-defensive asset may be at risk, depending on economic conditionsWhy investors should have as much exposure to growth as they can, depending on their time horizon and risk toleranceWhy the investment industry doesn’t always make it easy to understand what you own, despite the labels on funds, other productsHow to learn more about Brad and his firmLet’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.