MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment ApproachIn today’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing. In this episode, Kate and Sean discuss:

What is the Fed’s role in the current market environment?

How should investors evaluate the sectors currently doing well?

What is a looming economic threat that may lie ahead?

How does the situation in Ukraine affect inflation?

How are agricultural commodities like wheat, soy, and sunflowers different from oil and gas, in terms of continued availability? 

How are the investors on Sean’s investing platform handling this current market uncertainty?

What are the most popular stocks on the Guild platform?

How should investors evaluate momentum stocks, after the big pullback this year?

What is the difference between a good company at a fair price and a fair company at a good price? 

What’s the hidden danger of investing based on the story, but ignoring the valuation?

Why it’s important to understand the business model and revenue generation of companies you are tracking

What mistakes do investors make when it comes to diversifying their portfolios? 

How to use broad-based ETFs for instant diversification

Why Sean likes the core/satellite methodology, and how he suggests implementing this 

How “big Navy” is a good analogy for a core/satellite approach

Stocks and ETFs mentioned in this episode: 

Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT)
Apple (AAPL)
Rivian (RIVN)
iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIPS)
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) 
Southern Copper (SCCO)
Tractor Supply (TSCO)
Costco (COST)
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY)
Tesla (TSLA)

Guild Financial 

MarketBeat All-Access

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


