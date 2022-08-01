MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Amidst all the understandable (and very real) doom-and-gloom in today’s market, Rhys has identified some bright spots, and some areas where investors may see potential in the coming months.

Kate and Rhys discuss:

-Why Rhys believes the worst of the market downturn may be behind us

-Does Rhys think bonds are about to reverse the string of poor performance and should be “your friend” again

-Why Rhys believes earnings estimates will decrease in the coming quarters

-Will the 60/40 portfolio work for the latter part of the year, and why?

-What are commodity prices saying about the future of the market?

-How should investors be looking at their allocations, while considering investments such as MLPs or REITs?

-Why dividend yields should be a part of your investment strategy?

-How does Rhys view the future of the energy industry, and what that means for investors?

-What is the future of REITs, given that they track different types of properties?

-Why Rhys sees the snack, soft drink, and alcohol industries as potential defensive plays.

-Why Rhys sees a role for both funds and individual stocks in investors’ accounts

How to learn more about Rhys’ investment strategies:

https://spoutingrock.us/





