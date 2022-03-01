MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside

After being one of the best performing sectors in 2021, the health care sector has been underperforming the market early in 2022. So why is the health care sector considered a risk on trade?

To answer that question requires a bit of nuance. According to Nina Deka, senior research analyst at Robo Global, investors need to separate healthcare stocks from healthcare tech stocks. And it’s the latter that Deka believes presents investors with an opportunity in 2022.

On this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Deka, talked with Kate Stalter about a range of healthcare topics. As Deka points out, there are many catalysts that are driving demand for healthcare technology. Three of these are:

Continued growth in the aging population. By 2040 the percentage of the population that will be over 85 is expected to double

Demand for skilled health care workers. Over 500K health care workers have left the sector during the pandemic just in the United States.

Medical error is the third leading cause of death in the United States

All of these areas present an opportunity for health care technology to meet its twin goal of reducing health care costs and doing more with less.

In addition to talking about the macro outlook for healthcare technology stocks, Stalter and Deka talk about several of the individual stocks that make up Robo Global’s Healthcare Technology & Innovation ETF (HTEC). Some of the questions the pair discuss include:

How can data analytics reduce health care costs?

What is genomics and next-gen sequencing, what is the potential here?

Which precision-medicine companies have leading-edge technologies?

Are there investment ideas among companies that provide services to larger pharmaceuticals or drug manufacturers?

