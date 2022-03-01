MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside

S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)
S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)
S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)
S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)

MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside

After being one of the best performing sectors in 2021, the health care sector has been underperforming the market early in 2022. So why is the health care sector considered a risk on trade?

To answer that question requires a bit of nuance. According to Nina Deka, senior research analyst at Robo Global, investors need to separate healthcare stocks from healthcare tech stocks. And it’s the latter that Deka believes presents investors with an opportunity in 2022.

On this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Deka, talked with Kate Stalter about a range of healthcare topics. As Deka points out, there are many catalysts that are driving demand for healthcare technology. Three of these are:

  • Continued growth in the aging population. By 2040 the percentage of the population that will be over 85 is expected to double
  • Demand for skilled health care workers. Over 500K health care workers have left the sector during the pandemic just in the United States.
  • Medical error is the third leading cause of death in the United States

All of these areas present an opportunity for health care technology to meet its twin goal of reducing health care costs and doing more with less.

In addition to talking about the macro outlook for healthcare technology stocks, Stalter and Deka talk about several of the individual stocks that make up Robo Global’s Healthcare Technology & Innovation ETF (HTEC). Some of the questions the pair discuss include:

  • How can data analytics reduce health care costs?
  • What is genomics and next-gen sequencing, what is the potential here? 
  • Which precision-medicine companies have leading-edge technologies? 
  • Are there investment ideas among companies that provide services to larger pharmaceuticals or drug manufacturers? 

You’ll get a new episode of the MarketBeat Podcast every week and subscribing to the podcast is completely free. Simply subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast from wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon

 

 


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.