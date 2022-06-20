MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode of, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role in helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.In today’s episode, Kate and Kyrill discuss-How Kyrill developed his view of institutional vs. retail investing, and why he decided to bring an endowment-style approach to the retail market-Why investors need exposure beyond traditional asset allocation-Why active management makes sense in certain parts of the market-In which asset classes does active management make sense right now?-What approach using active and passive management does Krill suggest?-What is a macro strategy, and should you be basing your investment mix on that?-Why the financial services industry’s incentives are not always aligned with individual investors’ needs.-Do you still need equity exposure in this bear market?-What kind of fixed-income exposure should you hold right now?-How should you make portfolio adjustments depending on what is going on in the market?-Is the roboadvisor concept of automatic rebalancing still in investors’ best interest?-What is Kyrill’s view of distressed credit as part of a portfolio?-What advantage can an active fund manager bring to the emerging market space?How to reach Kyrill:Twitter: @wallsthobbes

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.