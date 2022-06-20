×
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
UK set for national railway strike as last-ditch talks fail
Germany sticks to 2030 coal exit target amid energy worries
MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A ProIn this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast , Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role in helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future. 

In today’s episode, Kate and Kyrill discuss 

-How Kyrill developed his view of institutional vs. retail investing, and why he decided to bring an endowment-style approach to the retail market 

-Why investors need exposure beyond traditional asset allocation

-Why active management makes sense in certain parts of the market

-In which asset classes does active management make sense right now? 

-What approach using active and passive management does Krill suggest?

-What is a macro strategy, and should you be basing your investment mix on that?

-Why the financial services industry’s incentives are not always aligned with individual investors’ needs. 

-Do you still need equity exposure in this bear market?

-What kind of fixed-income exposure should you hold right now? 

-How should you make portfolio adjustments depending on what is going on in the market?

-Is the roboadvisor concept of automatic rebalancing still in investors’ best interest?

-What is Kyrill’s view of distressed credit as part of a portfolio?

-What advantage can an active fund manager bring to the emerging market space?

How to reach Kyrill:

[email protected] 

https://www.centerfin.co/

Twitter: @wallsthobbes 

