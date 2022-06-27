MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, on The MarkeBeat Podcast Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.Rob’s take on current market conditions, using the S&P and the Nasdaq as a prism for the broader marketWhat does Rob see in the current “risk on/risk off”or “nickel and dime” marketHow should you handle this market where equities will rise quickly, but fall again just as fast?How can you combine your offensive investment strategy with a defensive component, without trying to time the market?Are investors in a complacency phase or a despondency phase?Is “buy the dip” outdated?How should you handle the bonds in your portfolio?How bond ETFs have come to dominate the fixed-income market, and why that’s a problem for investorsWhy you should view bonds as another form of equityHow should you incorporate inverse ETFs, rather than cash, into your strategy?If the market can’t hold a rally, but hasn’t yet bottomed, can the bear market end?What investments can help you make more money, the more the market declines?How to short the S&P 500 without using a margin accountWhy it’s important to understand the construction of the ETFs you ownHow to use ETFs instead of optionsETFs mentioned in this episode:Learn more about Rob’s ETF strategiesLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-isbitts-73b0751/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.