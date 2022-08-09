MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed

Today on The MarketBeat Podcast , host Kate Stalter chats with Mike Davis, founding partner of Olive Tree Ridge, a multi-strategy asset management firm. Prior to that, Mike was a successful technology serial entrepreneur, having started more than 13 startups. He brings that varied perspective to our market discussion today, sharing what investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.-Why Mike believes investors would benefit from “reviewing the tape” and learning from the market and economic history-How did various economies in the past weather periods of high inflation?-Why conditions in even smaller economies like Ukraine affect the global marketplace-How Mike’s experience as an immigrant influences his view of getting through periods of high inflation-How to view asset classes in terms of your time horizon, risk appetite and your own understanding of various instruments-Why Mike recommends dollar-cost-averaging names that you know-Why Mike’s version of “buy what you know” may be different from the traditional way you’ve heard that advice-Why Mike owned three stocks for years, and continued investing because he understood the businesses and had conviction in their potential-How to understand how to navigate the complexities of any given trade, based on your view of markets-Why commodities, such as energy and grains, will continue to be in demand, regardless of technological developments-Why does Mike see potential in the housing sector, given the challenges right now?How to contact Mike:mike@olivetreeridge.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davismichaelp/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".