MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview on The MarketBeat Podcast is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades.In this conversation, Kate chats with, the chief analyst for the- and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analystNancy tells us about her process, back in the day, for driving around the country, visiting small companies to get a first-hand view of their operations - and she has some pretty funny stories about several of these experiences - and in addition to being a fun discussion, Nancy does offer some warning signs about what might give you pause, when evaluating a possible stock purchaseShe also gives a detailed rundown of what SHE is looking for in a stock, using the time-tested value analysis pioneered by Benjamin Graham - who was Warren Buffett’s mentor.Finally - Nancy also shares two stocks and one ETF that she recently featured in her advisory - and tells us why she believes these are worth watching - even as they are - like almost everything else - currently off their highsLots of gems here, and some fun, as well today - give a listen to Kate’s interview with Nancy Zambell, of the Cabot Money Club Letter**Links mentioned in this episode:**

