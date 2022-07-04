×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Ukraine lays out $750B 'recovery plan' for postwar future
Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos
Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses
Germany records 1st export deficit in over 30 years
MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?Today’s interview on The MarketBeat Podcast is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades.

In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst

Nancy tells us about her process, back in the day, for driving around the country, visiting small companies to get a first-hand view of their operations - and she has some pretty funny stories about several of these experiences - and in addition to being a fun discussion, Nancy does offer some warning signs about what might give you pause, when evaluating a possible stock purchase

She also gives a detailed rundown of what SHE is looking for in a stock, using the time-tested value analysis pioneered by Benjamin Graham - who was Warren Buffett’s mentor.

Finally - Nancy also shares two stocks and one ETF that she recently featured in her advisory - and tells us why she believes these are worth watching - even as they are  - like almost everything else - currently off their highs 

Lots of gems here, and some fun, as well today - give a listen to Kate’s interview with Nancy Zambell, of the Cabot Money Club Letter

7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

