S&P 500   4,412.53
DOW   34,308.08
QQQ   340.89
The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point 
3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all
Live Updates | Slovakia can't confirm defense is destroyed
EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets

Traditionally long-term investing meant implementing a buy and hold strategy. With the volatility in today’s markets, and inflation continuing to rise, its even more important to understand how to make money in bull markets and bear markets.

In this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate’s guest is Jon Wolfenbarger, founder of Bull And Bear Profits.

You’ll learn how you can beat the market substantially in a bull market and a bear market using use economic and value metrics, sentiment indicators, and technical trend indicators and why it’s important to learn when a bull market begins and ends

How moving averages can help with buy and sell decisions in a bull market or a bear market.

Jon’s formula to use indicators to make a profit during a longer bear market; instead of losing money in a downturn.

Jon offers a few defensive stocks that may be less impacted by a bear market.

Tickers mentioned

ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH)

ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

ProShares K1 Free Crude Oil (OILK)

Halliburton (HAL)

Triton International (TRTN)

Devon Energy (DVN)

Molina Healthcare (MOH)

www.bullandbearprofits.com

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon


