MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market

David Auerbach is an investor in the red-hot housing market. Only active pure-play residential ETF. There are many residential ETFs, but David’s takes a unique approach, that eliminates the “noise” contained by ETFs that track companies like self-storage units or big-box home improvement stores.

In this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate and David discuss:

What growth thesis is David’s ETF based on?

What real estate sub-sectors does he see potential in?

How are apartment developers responding to the Covid-era trends when it comes to relocations?

Why is the single-family rental market exploding? And how can investors benefit?

Is the housing market getting a boost from people returning to the coasts, after leaving during Covid?

Is increased interest rates bad for the housing markets, and investors in housing?

How has the REIT sector performed in the face of rising rates?

How one apartment developer got a lot of good press during Covid for assisting tenants who owed back rent during Covid.

Why companies are comparing current earnings and revenue to 2019 as they surpass pre-pandemic levels

How are retirees giving a boost to the manufactured home market

How various demographics are all contributing to the housing boom

How does David envision the future of nursing homes evolving?

Why David considers it important to educate investors about REITs, as REIT-owned properties are literally everywhere, but most don’t realize this.

Why the structure of REITs is attractive to investors

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.